Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Sam Manekshaw biopic gets highest real occupancy rates from this state
Advance booking for Sam Bahadur shows strong interest across India, with 38,556 tickets sold already.
The advance booking reports for Sam Bahadur show a significant interest across India on its first day of release. The data reveals that the Hindi language 2D format garnered a substantial gross of approximately ₹1.24 crore, with a total of 38,556 tickets sold. The number of shows scheduled for the Bollywood movie is 2,509.