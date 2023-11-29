The advance booking reports for Sam Bahadur show a significant interest across India on its first day of release. The data reveals that the Hindi language 2D format garnered a substantial gross of approximately ₹1.24 crore, with a total of 38,556 tickets sold. The number of shows scheduled for the Bollywood movie is 2,509. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the state-wise distribution, the highest real occupancy rates were observed in Tripura at 34%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 17% and Delhi at 14%. These figures showcase a strong regional performance, indicating particular enthusiasm in certain states. In contrast, Himachal Pradesh reported 0% real occupancy, suggesting varied levels of anticipation for the film across different regions.

The gross earnings in states like Maharashtra and Delhi stood out, with Maharashtra bringing in over 30 lakh and Delhi nearing 37 lakh, highlighting the significant contribution of major urban centres to the film's Box Office. Gujarat and Telangana also showed notable gross earnings with 5.6 lakh and 8.92 lakh respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s film mints ₹ 6.95 cr against ₹ 68.78 lakh of Vicky Kaushal on Day-1 The number of shows nearly reaching or being full is another indicator of the film's appeal. Maharashtra leads with 13 shows reported as 'almost full' and 444 shows in total. Delhi has 19 shows 'almost full' out of 310. This reflects a robust advance booking trend in these states, pointing to a potentially strong opening-day performance.

Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur, the biopic of former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army Sam Manekshaw, is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by RSVP Movies. Vicky Kaushal plays the title role in the movie, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is set to release on December 1. As per OTTPlay, the movie has been made with a budget of ₹55 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.