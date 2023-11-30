Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sam Bahadur' is a film based on the real-life of an Army General Officer, Sam Manekshaw, renowned for his bravery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film is slated to release on December 1. Ronnie Screwvala's production, the film's cast also includes Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Also read: Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints ₹ 6.95 cr against ₹ 68.78 lakh of Vicky Kaushal on Day 1 Film trade analyst Sumit Kadeel in a post on X stated that advance ticket booking of the film on Day 1 would close around 45 thousand. he further mentioned that the film is expected to collect around ₹8 crore on Friday.

On November 29, the makers of Sam Bahadur hosted a special screening for the film fraternity. Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif and his parents, veteran action director Sam Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, also attended the event.

In a post on X one user stated, "Vicky Kaushal once again rocking, Meghna Gulzar International awards knocking." He further mentioned that the film is set to achieve International awards and wished to see the director work with Kajol Devgan.

Also read: PVR-Inox gears up for strong December with Animal, Dunki, Sam Bahadur, other movie releases; shares may see 30% upside Another user in a post on X said," @vickykaushal09 emulation of Field Marshal Sam Mankshaw is near-perfect (of course, it cannot be perfect, for he is not Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw). His slight hunch in upper back, his way of speaking... It's all there. #GooseBumps #SamBahadur #Samबहादुर."

A third user noted, "Watched the theatrical trailer last night at the cinema! It looks amazing with so many of my fav! All the best! @RonnieScrewvala."

A fourth user stated, "Vicky Is Simply Terrific. His Body language and Appearance doing a Toto of Great Manekshaw ji shows that you have studied this great man very well. I saw the Trailers in Big Screen Yesterday and it was awesome. Well Done."

Also read: Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Sam Manekshaw biopic gets highest real occupancy rates from this state Sam Manekshaw's grand child praised Meghna Gulzar's work in the film and said "We were very excited when Meghna Gulzar was brought on board because she's such a wonderful director. In fact, it was about the time Raazi had come out and we had seen her wonderful work," reported Bollywood Life.

