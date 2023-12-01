Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' has released in theatres today, December 1. The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery.

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of ₹55 crore, according to OTTPlay.

In Hindi, around 1,03,192 tickets have been sold in advance booking so far, resulting in a collection of ₹3.05 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Sacnilk predicted that Sam Bahadur may earn ₹6 crore in India net on its first day.

While considering state-wise distribution, the highest real occupancy rates for all versions were observed in Delhi at 22% that is followed by Tamil Nadu at 20%, Assam at 17%, and Telangana and Kerala - both at 16%.

These figures indicate strong regional performance depicting regional enthusiasm in particular states. In contrast, Sikkim reported the lowest real occupancy stood at 0% followed by Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh whose real occupancy stood at 3%.

The gross earnings in states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka stood out, with Delhi registering over ₹82.16 lakh gross. Maharashtra registered over ₹74.72 lakh gross and Karnataka over ₹36.65. Gujarat and Telangana also showed notable gross earnings with ₹15.94 lakh and ₹17.65 lakh respectively.

‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles. This film will be shown on over 3,000 screens today.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated that Sam Bahadur's advance bookings have been much better than Vicky Kaushal's earlier films.