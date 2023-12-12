Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses ₹75 crore. Check full stats here
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' film is witnessing low numbers despite positive reviews. The film is facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' which debuted on 1 December, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences, despite having a lower box office total than Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message