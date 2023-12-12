comScore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses ₹75 crore. Check full stats here

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' film is witnessing low numbers despite positive reviews. The film is facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar's movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)Premium
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar's movie (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' which debuted on 1 December, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences, despite having a lower box office total than Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film has collected 75.75 worldwide while the total Indian collections stands at 58.55 crore. Speaking of the Day 11 collection, as per early estimates, the film saw a drop in collection with 2 crore net collected in India, taking the overall Indian collections to 58.55 crore.

The film's opening week proved strong, with the collection standing at Rs. 38.8 crore. The movie maintained a steady pace in its second week, overcoming the usual drop in collections that films typically experience after the first weekend

Vicky Kaushal who plays the role of Sam Bahadur, is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, a valiant Indian Army veteran who had served as former Chief of Army Staff. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Speaking of the film's budget, as per OTT Play report, Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of 55 crore.

In terms of reviews, Actor Vicky Kaushal has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'. 

Earlier, film trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh had pointed out that the film could have raked more numbers if it had not clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. On the other hand, Animal despite mixed reviews has been roaring high at the Box office. 

‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles

Published: 12 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST
