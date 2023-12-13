Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12 : Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1. The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery.

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of ₹55 crore.

At the global Box Office, the film has so far garnered ₹81.8 crore gross. In its first week in theatres, the film collected ₹38.8 crore. Moreover, it collected a total of ₹14.54 crore over its second weekend while it had collected ₹19.3 crore over the first weekend.

According to early estimates of film tracker Sacnilk, Meghna Gulzar's directorial film raked in ₹61.11 crore at the Indian Box office in twelve days. On its twelfth day, the film raked in ₹2.41 crore while it collected ₹2.15 crore on Day 11.

Following a steep decline during the week, Box Office numbers again picked up over the weekend but went back to a slump during this week as well. Vicky's movie has so far collected ₹12.5 crore in the overseas market.

‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a recent post on X said, “ Sam Bahadur shows a very good Second Monday hold as it mints ₹2.27 cr nett. Film is eying lifetime in the range of ₹75-80 cr nett in India & 100 cr Gross Worldwide Verdict- Success."