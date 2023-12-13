Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal’s movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, earns ₹81.8 crore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1 and has registered a steep decline in box office collection numbers this week.
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1. The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery.
Sumit Kadel described the film and stated, “ SamBahadur is a splendidly Researched & detailed film on the legendary life of Field Marshal Sam ManekShaw. Every accomplishment, war tactic & valour of the veteran has been showcased with full glory. Director Meghna Gulzar deserves distinction marks for executing this inspirational & brave saga without any jingoism & chest beating."
Film trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh had earlier pointed out that the film could have raked in even bigger numbers had its release date not clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's “Animal".
