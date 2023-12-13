Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal’s movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, earns 81.8 crore

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal’s movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, earns 81.8 crore

Written By Fareha Naaz

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1 and has registered a steep decline in box office collection numbers this week.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 12: Vicky Kaushal's movie has registered a steep decline in box office collection numbers this week.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1. The film is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery.

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of 55 crore.

Also read: Animal Box Office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor’s All-Time Blockbuster earns 737.5 crore

At the global Box Office, the film has so far garnered 81.8 crore gross. In its first week in theatres, the film collected 38.8 crore. Moreover, it collected a total of 14.54 crore over its second weekend while it had collected 19.3 crore over the first weekend.

Also read: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses 75 crore. Check full stats here

According to early estimates of film tracker Sacnilk, Meghna Gulzar's directorial film raked in 61.11 crore at the Indian Box office in twelve days. On its twelfth day, the film raked in 2.41 crore while it collected 2.15 crore on Day 11.

Following a steep decline during the week, Box Office numbers again picked up over the weekend but went back to a slump during this week as well. Vicky's movie has so far collected 12.5 crore in the overseas market.

Also read: Animal vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor or Shah Rukh Khan, who's winning?

‘Sam Bahadur’, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles.

Also read: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s movie gets a big boost over the weekend, earns 19.3 crore

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a recent post on X said, “ Sam Bahadur shows a very good Second Monday hold as it mints 2.27 cr nett. Film is eying lifetime in the range of 75-80 cr nett in India & 100 cr Gross Worldwide Verdict- Success."

Sumit Kadel described the film and stated, “ SamBahadur is a splendidly Researched & detailed film on the legendary life of Field Marshal Sam ManekShaw. Every accomplishment, war tactic & valour of the veteran has been showcased with full glory. Director Meghna Gulzar deserves distinction marks for executing this inspirational & brave saga without any jingoism & chest beating."

Film trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh had earlier pointed out that the film could have raked in even bigger numbers had its release date not clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's “Animal".

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.