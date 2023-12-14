Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 13: Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the real-life of Sam Manekshaw, Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned for his bravery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur and has collected ₹63.4 crore net at the Indian Box office in thirteen days, according to early estimates of film tracker Sacnilk.

On its 13th day in theatres, the film raked in ₹2.25 crore net while it collected ₹2.41 crore net on Day 12. This week the collection has remained within ₹2-3 crore band and is not expected to surge until the weekend.

At the global Box Office, the film has so far garnered ₹85 crore gross. In its first week in theatres, the film collected ₹38.8 crore. Moreover, it collected a total of ₹14.54 crore net over its second weekend while it had collected Rs19.3 crore net over the first weekend.

Following a steep decline during the week, Box Office numbers again picked up over the weekend but went back to a slump during this week as well. Vicky's movie has so far collected ₹12.8 crore net in the overseas market.

'Sam Bahadur', produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in main roles. Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of ₹55 crore and was released in theatres on December 1.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a recent post on X suggested that the film may earn ₹100 crore gross worldwide during its lifetime. He said, " Sam Bahadur ….is eying lifetime in the range of ₹75-80 cr net in India & 100 cr Gross Worldwide Verdict- Success."

Sumit Kadel described the film and stated, " SamBahadur is a splendidly Researched & detailed film on the legendary life of Field Marshal Sam ManekShaw. Every accomplishment, war tactic & valour of the veteran has been showcased with full glory. Director Meghna Gulzar deserves distinction marks for executing this inspirational & brave saga without any jingoism & chest beating."

Film trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh had earlier pointed out that the film could have raked in even bigger numbers had its release date not clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal".

