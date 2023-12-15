comScore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's movie maintains growth, collects 87.5 crore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's movie maintains growth, collects ₹87.5 crore

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sam Bahadur has managed to hold its ground, showcasing positive growth in its daily earnings.

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 14: Industry projections anticipate a significant increase during the upcoming third weekend, with the film poised to breach the ₹70 crore mark. (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)Premium
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 14: Industry projections anticipate a significant increase during the upcoming third weekend, with the film poised to breach the 70 crore mark. (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood drama Sam Bahadur continues its journey at the box office, witnessing a steady rise in collections on its fourteenth day. Following an estimated 1.7 crore addition on its second Thursday, Sam Bahadur's nett box office earnings stand at 64.8 crore. 

Industry projections anticipate a significant increase during the upcoming third weekend, with the film poised to breach the 70 crore mark, according to various media reports.

Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sam Bahadur has managed to hold its ground, showcasing positive growth in its daily earnings.

While not a significant jump, Day 14 marks another day of 1.7 crore mark, showcasing consistency and maintaining the film's upward trajectory. This indicates continued audience interest and positive word-of-mouth driving collections.

Despite the encouraging trend, Sam Bahadur still faces challenges. Animal continues to dominate the box office, drawing in large crowds with its high-octane action and star power. Additionally, the holiday season might lead to audience fragmentation, making it crucial for Sam Bahadur to retain its momentum.

Sam Bahadur has managed to hold its ground with a cumulative collection exceeding its break-even point of 55 crore at 87.5 crore worldwide. Despite the holiday season and competition, the film's consistent growth and positive reception suggest a promising future. Its performance in the coming weeks will be crucial in determining its ultimate box office success and long-term profitability.

Sam Bahadur worldwide box office collection

With domestic gross earnings at 74.5 crore and 13 crore overseas, the movie has collected 87.5 crore gross worldwide.

Sam Bahadur has impressed audiences with its powerful storytelling and Kaushal's captivating performance as India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has garnered widespread praise for its authenticity and Kaushal's nuanced portrayal, holding its own at the box office with consistent, upward momentum.

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 07:51 AM IST
