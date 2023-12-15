Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's movie maintains growth, collects ₹87.5 crore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sam Bahadur has managed to hold its ground, showcasing positive growth in its daily earnings.
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood drama Sam Bahadur continues its journey at the box office, witnessing a steady rise in collections on its fourteenth day. Following an estimated ₹1.7 crore addition on its second Thursday, Sam Bahadur's nett box office earnings stand at ₹64.8 crore.