Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood drama Sam Bahadur continues its journey at the box office, witnessing a steady rise in collections on its fourteenth day. Following an estimated ₹1.7 crore addition on its second Thursday, Sam Bahadur's nett box office earnings stand at ₹64.8 crore.

Industry projections anticipate a significant increase during the upcoming third weekend, with the film poised to breach the ₹70 crore mark, according to various media reports.

Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sam Bahadur has managed to hold its ground, showcasing positive growth in its daily earnings.

While not a significant jump, Day 14 marks another day of ₹1.7 crore mark, showcasing consistency and maintaining the film's upward trajectory. This indicates continued audience interest and positive word-of-mouth driving collections.

Despite the encouraging trend, Sam Bahadur still faces challenges. Animal continues to dominate the box office, drawing in large crowds with its high-octane action and star power. Additionally, the holiday season might lead to audience fragmentation, making it crucial for Sam Bahadur to retain its momentum.

Sam Bahadur has managed to hold its ground with a cumulative collection exceeding its break-even point of ₹55 crore at ₹87.5 crore worldwide. Despite the holiday season and competition, the film's consistent growth and positive reception suggest a promising future. Its performance in the coming weeks will be crucial in determining its ultimate box office success and long-term profitability.

Sam Bahadur worldwide box office collection With domestic gross earnings at ₹74.5 crore and ₹13 crore overseas, the movie has collected ₹87.5 crore gross worldwide.

Sam Bahadur has impressed audiences with its powerful storytelling and Kaushal's captivating performance as India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has garnered widespread praise for its authenticity and Kaushal's nuanced portrayal, holding its own at the box office with consistent, upward momentum.

