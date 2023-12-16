Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 15: Audiences' interest grows; Vicky Kaushal's movie nearing ₹100 crore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 15: The film collected around ₹2.24 crore on day 15, indicating an uptick in the interest of audience.
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 15: Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur," a biopic on the legendary Indian field marshal Sam Manekshaw, continues its fight for box office dominance on its 15th day. Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," "Sam Bahadur" has managed to hold its ground, showcasing steady growth and positive word-of-mouth. The film collected around ₹2.24 crore on day 15, indicating an uptick in the interest of the audience.