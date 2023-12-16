Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 15: Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur," a biopic on the legendary Indian field marshal Sam Manekshaw, continues its fight for box office dominance on its 15th day. Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," "Sam Bahadur" has managed to hold its ground, showcasing steady growth and positive word-of-mouth. The film collected around ₹2.24 crore on day 15, indicating an uptick in the interest of the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, "Sam Bahadur" raked in an estimated ₹76.75 crore in Indian theatres till December 15. This brings the film's total domestic box office collection to roughly ₹90 crore globally. While the numbers might not be on par with "Animal," which has crossed the ₹400-crore nett mark in India, they indicate a consistent performance and audience appreciation for the film.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes, is the subject of the film. In 1971, when India and Pakistan fought the Bangladesh Liberation War, he was the Indian Army chief.

Vicky Kaushal plays the title role, with Sanya Malhotra playing Manekshaw's wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh portraying Indira Gandhi.

According to The Indian Express, Kaushal went through a rigorous training regime, gaining 15kg of muscle and mastering horseback riding to replicate Manekshaw's physique and cavalry background.

Director Meghna Gulzar confirmed in an interview with The Hindu that the film utilises actual footage from the 1971 war, carefully restored and colourised for cinematic presentation.

The film shooting spanned over 50 locations across India and abroad, including picturesque settings like Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, capturing the diverse backdrops of Manekshaw's life, according to Filmfare.

Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office The result of the box office battle between "Sam Bahadur" and "Animal" seems quite conclusive at this moment. “Animal" is far ahead. However, "Sam Bahadur" has shown remarkable resilience and consistency. With positive word-of-mouth, the upcoming festive season, and limited competition, the film has the potential to attract wider audiences and build a steady box office run in the coming weeks.

