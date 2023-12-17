Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 16: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' which is a biopic on the legendary Indian field marshal Sam Manekshaw is going steady at the Box office despite facing a tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film is likely to cross ₹100 crore soon as the total collection currently stands at ₹93.5 crores. Speaking of the Day 16 collection, the film collected ₹4.50 crore in India net taking the overall India collection to ₹71.35 crore net.

with the film collecting ₹93.5 crore continues its fight for box office dominance on its 15th day. Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," "Sam Bahadur" has managed to hold its ground, showcasing steady growth and positive word-of-mouth. The film collected around ₹2.24 crore on day 15, indicating an uptick in the interest of the audience.

The film's opening week proved strong, with the collection standing at Rs. 38.8 crore. The movie maintained a steady pace in its second week, overcoming the usual drop in collections that films typically experience after the first weekend.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Sam Bahadur, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh portrays the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandh. The film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, a valiant Indian Army veteran who had served as former Chief of Army Staff. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Speaking of the film's budget, as per OTT Play report, Meghna Gulzar's directorial film was made with a budget of ₹55 crore.

Sam Bahadur reviews

In terms of reviews, Actor Vicky Kaushal has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'. In order to mimic Manekshaw's build and cavalry heritage, Kaushal had to undergo an intense training regimen that included learning horse riding and gaining 15 kg of muscle, a report by The Indian Express had stated. Anand Mahindra, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too heaped praises for the film. Earlier, film trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh had pointed out that the film could have raked more numbers if it had not clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. On the other hand, Animal despite mixed reviews has been roaring high at the Box office.

