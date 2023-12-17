Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 16: Vicky Kaushal's film persists strong run, inches closer to ₹100 crore mark
Vicky Kaushal's biopic 'Sam Bahadur' is holding its ground at the box office despite tough competition from 'Animal'. The film is likely to cross ₹100 crore soon, with the total collection currently at ₹93.5 crores.
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 16: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' which is a biopic on the legendary Indian field marshal Sam Manekshaw is going steady at the Box office despite facing a tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.
