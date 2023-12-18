comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 18 2023 09:27:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.95 -0.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 302.55 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.3 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 453 -1.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 235.3 -0.91%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's film likely to cross 100 crore mark today. Check stats here
Back Back

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's film likely to cross ₹100 crore mark today. Check stats here

 Livemint

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Sam Bahadur boasts stunning visuals that bring the era and the military backdrop to life. The action sequences are meticulously choreographed and executed with realism, keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's movie has turned profitable (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)Premium
Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's movie has turned profitable (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur," a biopic on the legendary Indian field marshal Sam Manekshaw, continues its fight for box office dominance on its 17th day. Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," "Sam Bahadur" has managed to hold its ground, showcasing steady growth and positive word-of-mouth. The film collected around 5.43 crore on day 17, indicating a significant jump in the interest of the audience.

Also Read | Salaar advance booking: Prabhas' film poised for potential record with selling tickets worth 1.48 crore

Here's a glimpse into Sam Bahadur's box office performance as of December 18, 2023, based on data from Sacnilk:

Total India Net Collection: Rs. 76.78 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: Rs. 98.75 crore

Second Weekend Collection: Rs. 7.15 crore

Day 17 Collection: Rs. 1.75 crore (estimated)

Overall Hindi Occupancy: 42.69% on Sunday, December 17, 2023

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for her critically acclaimed films like "Talvar" and “Raazi." The film depicts the life of Sam Manekshaw, the second Chief of the Indian Army, and his contributions during the 1965 and 1971 wars. The film was initially slated for release in December 2022 but was postponed due to production delays.

Sam Bahadur boasts stunning visuals that bring the era and the military backdrop to life. The action sequences are meticulously choreographed and executed with realism, keeping the audience at the edge of their seats. The music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy adds another layer of emotion and intensity to the film.

Casts of Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal delivers a power-packed performance as Sam Manekshaw, capturing his essence with remarkable accuracy. He convincingly portrays Manekshaw's gravitas, determination, and even his trademark wit and warmth. The supporting cast, including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi, further elevates the film with their nuanced performances.

While not a runaway box office success, Sam Bahadur has held its own against competition, crossing the Rs. 98 crore mark in two weeks. Positive reviews, strong performances, and effective marketing have contributed to its decent performance. Whether it crosses the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark remains to be seen, but the film's impact on viewers and its place in cinematic history is undeniable.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App