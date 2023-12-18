Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's film likely to cross ₹100 crore mark today. Check stats here
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Sam Bahadur boasts stunning visuals that bring the era and the military backdrop to life. The action sequences are meticulously choreographed and executed with realism, keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur," a biopic on the legendary Indian field marshal Sam Manekshaw, continues its fight for box office dominance on its 17th day. Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," "Sam Bahadur" has managed to hold its ground, showcasing steady growth and positive word-of-mouth. The film collected around ₹5.43 crore on day 17, indicating a significant jump in the interest of the audience.