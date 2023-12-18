Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur," a biopic on the legendary Indian field marshal Sam Manekshaw, continues its fight for box office dominance on its 17th day. Despite facing stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," "Sam Bahadur" has managed to hold its ground, showcasing steady growth and positive word-of-mouth. The film collected around ₹5.43 crore on day 17, indicating a significant jump in the interest of the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a glimpse into Sam Bahadur's box office performance as of December 18, 2023, based on data from Sacnilk: Total India Net Collection: Rs. 76.78 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: Rs. 98.75 crore

Second Weekend Collection: Rs. 7.15 crore

Day 17 Collection: Rs. 1.75 crore (estimated)

Overall Hindi Occupancy: 42.69% on Sunday, December 17, 2023

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for her critically acclaimed films like "Talvar" and “Raazi." The film depicts the life of Sam Manekshaw, the second Chief of the Indian Army, and his contributions during the 1965 and 1971 wars. The film was initially slated for release in December 2022 but was postponed due to production delays.

Sam Bahadur boasts stunning visuals that bring the era and the military backdrop to life. The action sequences are meticulously choreographed and executed with realism, keeping the audience at the edge of their seats. The music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy adds another layer of emotion and intensity to the film.

Casts of Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushal delivers a power-packed performance as Sam Manekshaw, capturing his essence with remarkable accuracy. He convincingly portrays Manekshaw's gravitas, determination, and even his trademark wit and warmth. The supporting cast, including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi, further elevates the film with their nuanced performances.

While not a runaway box office success, Sam Bahadur has held its own against competition, crossing the Rs. 98 crore mark in two weeks. Positive reviews, strong performances, and effective marketing have contributed to its decent performance. Whether it crosses the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark remains to be seen, but the film's impact on viewers and its place in cinematic history is undeniable.

