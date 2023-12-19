comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 18: Vicky Kaushal's film enters 100-crore club
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 18: Vicky Kaushal's film enters ₹100-crore club

 Livemint

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, earned around ₹76 crore in the Indian market in 17 days

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie has turned profitable (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)Premium
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection: Vicky Kaushal's movie has turned profitable (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)

Film Sam Bahadur, featuring actor Vicky Kaushal, has entered 100 crore club, according to trade analysts. The biopic of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw has minted 100 crore worldwide. Actor Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of Sam Manekshaw in the movie shared the success of the film on Instagram.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's film mints 98.75 cr

Sharing the poster, Vicky wrote, “Sam Bahadur marches on with pride & victory at the box office, and we are grateful!"live

Vicky received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. It was released in the theatres on December 1 along with Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal. While Animal has raked in more than 500 crore worldwide, it received a lot of a barrage of criticism from critics and a section of the audience pertaing to the 'storyline'. 

Animal Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints 5.5 crore

On the other hand, the film Sam Bahadur has received a thumbs-up from the audience and mixed reviews from critics.

Investment insights: Lessons from Animal and Sam Bahadur

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film Sam Bahadur has earned around 76 crore in the Indian market in 17 days, as per the latest figures posted by Sacnilk.

The film Sam Bahadur also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film has shwocased Sam Manekshaw's career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Meanwhile, Vicky is gearing up for the much-awaited film 'Dunki'.

Dunki, also featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to release on 21 December.

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
