Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 18: Vicky Kaushal's film enters ₹100-crore club
Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, earned around ₹76 crore in the Indian market in 17 days
Film Sam Bahadur, featuring actor Vicky Kaushal, has entered ₹100 crore club, according to trade analysts. The biopic of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw has minted ₹100 crore worldwide. Actor Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of Sam Manekshaw in the movie shared the success of the film on Instagram.