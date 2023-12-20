Actor Vicky Kaushal's biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur' has minted more than ₹100 crore worldwide. Based on the biopic of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, the film has been slowly but steadily making waves at the global box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹76.6 crore in India and ₹105 crore globally.

Following the box office success of the film Sam Bahadur, actor Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt message on social media. He wrote, “Sam Bahadur marches on with pride & victory at the box office, and we are grateful!#Samबहादुर in cinemas now! Book your tickets! Link in bio. #SamIsHere #SamBahadur".

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared the same message.

Previously, Vicky Kaushal shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the makeup area during the Sam Bahadur shoot and thanked his fans and followers for making the film successful.

The film Sam Bahadur, which also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles, is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki, which is scheduled to release tomorrow (21 December).

Shah Rukh Khan recently heaped praises on Vicky during an event in Dubai.

"Vicky is a great friend. I personally feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. When you watch him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him. He has done really, really well and I got to learn from him actually," Shah Rukh Khan said.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Vicky Kaushal.

