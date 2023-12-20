Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 19: Vicky Kaushal's film continues winning streak ; Earns over ₹100 cr globally
The film Sam Bahadur, which also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles, is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
Actor Vicky Kaushal's biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur' has minted more than ₹100 crore worldwide. Based on the biopic of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, the film has been slowly but steadily making waves at the global box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹76.6 crore in India and ₹105 crore globally.