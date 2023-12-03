Vicky Kaushal’s "Sam Bahadur" embarked on its theatrical journey with a promising start, accumulating a net collection of ₹6.25 crore on its opening day. The first two days of the Bollywood movie set a solid foundation for the film's Box Office run.

As the weekend progressed, "Sam Bahadur" witnessed a significant surge on its second day, with a substantial 52% increase in collections, bringing in ₹9.5 crore. This spike reflected the growing interest and positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers.

However, the film faced an unexpected downturn on its third day, where the collections saw a steep decline, with only ₹94 lakh reported. This brought the film's total to ₹16.69 crore over the three days, as per estimates.

Despite the third day's dip, "Sam Bahadur" has established a foothold in the cinematic landscape, with audiences showing appreciation for its performances, especially from Vicky Kaushal.

Sam Bahadur reviews

While everyone has hailed Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the movie, Meghna Gulzar’s story-telling has not received generous reviews from many.

Manisha Lakhe earlier wrote on LiveMint that the movie is a “tiresome cinematic charting of a wiki page of India’s finest army man: Field Marshal Manekshaw." “The director seems to be so much in awe of the man, that the film fails to deliver any inspiring message. Despite the awesome subject, the film lacks soul," she added.

“Sam Bahadur can be seen as sweet and engaging in the individual segments of Manekshaw’s life that together form the film’s plot," wrote Prannay Pathak on the Hindustan Times. But the strands that tie them together, such as Manekshaw’s banter with his radio set-carrying cook, the leading man and his lady’s ballroom meet-cute — or the sequence where he is seen making the wildly popular declaration about gurkhas and fear, feel disjointed and in desperate need to be cut some slack on account of the film’s largely sanguine tone."

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.