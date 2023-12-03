Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s movie sees 52% jump, check numbers
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, saw a 52% rise on the second day.
Vicky Kaushal’s "Sam Bahadur" embarked on its theatrical journey with a promising start, accumulating a net collection of ₹6.25 crore on its opening day. The first two days of the Bollywood movie set a solid foundation for the film's Box Office run.
