Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' is on a promising run at the Box Office, with audiences flocking to theatres to witness the much-anticipated film. The film opened on Friday with a commendable ₹6.25 crore net collection, setting the stage for a strong weekend performance.

As word of mouth spread, Saturday saw a significant jump in collections, rising to ₹9 crore, marking a notable increase of 44%. The upward trend continued through the weekend with Sunday raking in ₹10.3 crore, a further increase of 14.44%.

The Bollywood movie's weekday test began with Monday's early estimates suggesting a collection of ₹3.50 crore, which is typical as weekdays tend to see a dip after the weekend surge.

With these figures, 'Sam Bahadur' has amassed a total of ₹29.05 crore net in India over its first four days. Until Sunday, the Meghan Gulzar directorial amassed ₹5.35 crore overseas. The move has been made with ₹55 crore.

Sam Bahadur reviews “The movie isn’t flawless," wrote Anand Mahindra while praising Vicky for transforming “himself into Sam Bahadur in a goosebump-raising and award-winning characterisation". “Go see it and cheer an authentic Indian Hero," he tweeted.

“Loved Sam Bahadur. A must watch film for all generations to know the history of our country, and to understand the courage and sacrifices made by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal has acted so well that it feels like Sam Bahadur is right in front of us," wrote Sachin Tendulkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While everyone has hailed Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the movie, Meghna Gulzar’s story-telling has not received generous reviews from many.

Manisha Lakhe earlier wrote on LiveMint that the movie is a “tiresome cinematic charting of a wiki page of India’s finest army man: Field Marshal Manekshaw." “The director seems to be so much in awe of the man, that the film fails to deliver any inspiring message. Despite the awesome subject, the film lacks soul," she added.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

