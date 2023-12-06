Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s "Sam Bahadur" has completed its first five days at the Indian Box Office with a total net collection of ₹32.55 crore. The day-wise earnings show a varied pattern in terms of audience turnout and revenue generated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Starting its Box Office journey, "Sam Bahadur" collected ₹6.25 crore on its opening day, setting a base for its first weekend. The collection saw a significant jump on the second day, with Saturday bringing in ₹9 crore, marking a substantial increase of 44% from Day 1.

Also Read: Animal Box Office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's movie having a blast, minting massive money worldwide The positive trend continued into Sunday, with collections rising to ₹10.3 crore, showing a 14.44% increase over Saturday's figures, which is typical for weekend Box Office behaviour due to the increased number of viewers.

However, as the new week began, "Sam Bahadur" experienced a sharp decline in collections on the first Monday, dropping to ₹3.50 crore, which is a 66.02% decrease from Sunday's earnings.

Also Read: Dunki trailer released: Shah Rukh Khan, after Jawan, is 'an old man on a mission' again; fans react Early estimates for the fifth day, Tuesday, suggest that the film maintained the previous day's figure with ₹3.50 crore. These numbers could be subject to final adjustments once all data is compiled.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal The release of Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, coincided with that of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. While the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has minted ₹425 crore worldwide so far, the response to the Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal has been lukewarm.

Also Read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions The movie, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - often hailed as the greatest soldier of independent India, was made with ₹55 crore. Ranbir Kapoor’s action-drama, on the other hand, was made with a much highest budget, ₹100 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

