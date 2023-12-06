Hello User
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal's movie shows steady numbers

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s movie shows steady numbers

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, was made with 55 crore.

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - often hailed as the greatest soldier of independent India.

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s "Sam Bahadur" has completed its first five days at the Indian Box Office with a total net collection of 32.55 crore. The day-wise earnings show a varied pattern in terms of audience turnout and revenue generated.

Starting its Box Office journey, "Sam Bahadur" collected 6.25 crore on its opening day, setting a base for its first weekend. The collection saw a significant jump on the second day, with Saturday bringing in 9 crore, marking a substantial increase of 44% from Day 1.

The positive trend continued into Sunday, with collections rising to 10.3 crore, showing a 14.44% increase over Saturday's figures, which is typical for weekend Box Office behaviour due to the increased number of viewers.

However, as the new week began, "Sam Bahadur" experienced a sharp decline in collections on the first Monday, dropping to 3.50 crore, which is a 66.02% decrease from Sunday's earnings.

Early estimates for the fifth day, Tuesday, suggest that the film maintained the previous day's figure with 3.50 crore. These numbers could be subject to final adjustments once all data is compiled.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal

The release of Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, coincided with that of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. While the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has minted 425 crore worldwide so far, the response to the Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal has been lukewarm.

The movie, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - often hailed as the greatest soldier of independent India, was made with 55 crore. Ranbir Kapoor’s action-drama, on the other hand, was made with a much highest budget, 100 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
