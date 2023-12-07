Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is maintaining its consistent run at the Box Office over its first six days, accumulating a total of ₹35.85 crore in net collections within India. The movie was released with a modest ₹6.25 crore on its opening day.

On the second day, the film's collections experienced a significant boost, witnessing a 44% increase, as the net collection rose to ₹9 crore. This upward trend continued into the third day, with a further rise of 14.44%, culminating in ₹10.3 crore in net earnings, marking the highest single-day collection in its first weekend.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial saw a notable dip in its earnings on the first Monday, with net collections plummeting by 66.02% to ₹3.5 crore. Ever since, the movie has consistently earned a similar amount daily, reflecting a steady interest in the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The film managed to maintain steady collections on the first Tuesday, matching the previous day's earnings of ₹3.5 crore and saw no percentage change in day-to-day revenue.

The early estimates for the first Wednesday suggest a slight decrease in collections, with a net of ₹3.30 crore. This brings the film's total earnings to a commendable ₹35.85 crore over the six days. Made with a budget of ₹55 crore, the movie - produced by RSVP Movies - may manage to break even in the coming days.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office

Sam Bahadur is being compared with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in terms of their Box Office collections because the movies were released on the same day. While the Vicky Kaushal starrer has done modest business, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie is reaching ₹500 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

