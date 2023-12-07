Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s movie maintains steady run in theatres
Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is maintaining its consistent run at the Box Office over its first six days, accumulating a total of ₹35.85 crore in net collections within India. The movie was released with a modest ₹6.25 crore on its opening day.