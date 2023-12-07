Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s movie maintains steady run in theatres

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s movie maintains steady run in theatres

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is maintaining a steady run in theatres.

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is maintaining its consistent run at the Box Office over its first six days, accumulating a total of 35.85 crore in net collections within India. The movie was released with a modest 6.25 crore on its opening day.

On the second day, the film's collections experienced a significant boost, witnessing a 44% increase, as the net collection rose to 9 crore. This upward trend continued into the third day, with a further rise of 14.44%, culminating in 10.3 crore in net earnings, marking the highest single-day collection in its first weekend.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial saw a notable dip in its earnings on the first Monday, with net collections plummeting by 66.02% to 3.5 crore. Ever since, the movie has consistently earned a similar amount daily, reflecting a steady interest in the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The film managed to maintain steady collections on the first Tuesday, matching the previous day's earnings of 3.5 crore and saw no percentage change in day-to-day revenue.

The early estimates for the first Wednesday suggest a slight decrease in collections, with a net of 3.30 crore. This brings the film's total earnings to a commendable 35.85 crore over the six days. Made with a budget of 55 crore, the movie - produced by RSVP Movies - may manage to break even in the coming days.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office

Sam Bahadur is being compared with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in terms of their Box Office collections because the movies were released on the same day. While the Vicky Kaushal starrer has done modest business, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie is reaching 500 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
