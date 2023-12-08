Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has accumulated an impressive ₹49.75 crore worldwide collections over its first seven days at the box office. The movie was released at a modest ₹6.25 crore on its opening day. On the seventh day the film collected around ₹3.03 crore, according to sacnilk's data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the second day, the film's collections experienced a significant boost, witnessing a 44% increase, as the net collection rose to ₹9 crore. This upward trend continued into the third day, with a further rise of 14.44 per cent, culminating in ₹10.3 crore in net earnings, marking the highest single-day collection in its first weekend.

With net collections falling by 66.02 per cent to ₹3.03 crore on Thursday, the Meghna Gulzar directorial saw a notable dip in earnings. It has consistently earned the same amount daily since then, reflecting a steady interest in the biopic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per day-to-day revenue, the film maintained steady collections on Tuesday, matching the previous day's earnings of ₹3.5 crore.

For the first Wednesday, early estimates indicate a slight decline in collections, with a net of ₹3.30 crore. The film has earned a commendable ₹35.85 crore over the six days. A film produced by RSVP Movies with a budget of ₹55 crore may break even soon.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office As both films were released on the same day, Sam Bahadur is being compared with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in terms of Box Office collections. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer has done modest business, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie is doing well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - often hailed as the greatest soldier of independent India, was made with ₹55 crore. Ranbir Kapoor’s action-drama, on the other hand, was made with a much highest budget of ₹100 crore.

