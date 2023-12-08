Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal’s movie to cross 50 crore mark today. Check full stats here

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal’s movie to cross 50 crore mark today. Check full stats here

Livemint

On the seventh day the film collected around 3.03 crore, according to sacnilk's data.

Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal’s movie is maintaining a steady run in theatres

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has accumulated an impressive 49.75 crore worldwide collections over its first seven days at the box office. The movie was released at a modest 6.25 crore on its opening day. On the seventh day the film collected around 3.03 crore, according to sacnilk's data.

On the second day, the film's collections experienced a significant boost, witnessing a 44% increase, as the net collection rose to 9 crore. This upward trend continued into the third day, with a further rise of 14.44 per cent, culminating in 10.3 crore in net earnings, marking the highest single-day collection in its first weekend.

With net collections falling by 66.02 per cent to 3.03 crore on Thursday, the Meghna Gulzar directorial saw a notable dip in earnings. It has consistently earned the same amount daily since then, reflecting a steady interest in the biopic.

As per day-to-day revenue, the film maintained steady collections on Tuesday, matching the previous day's earnings of 3.5 crore.

For the first Wednesday, early estimates indicate a slight decline in collections, with a net of 3.30 crore. The film has earned a commendable 35.85 crore over the six days. A film produced by RSVP Movies with a budget of 55 crore may break even soon.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office

As both films were released on the same day, Sam Bahadur is being compared with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in terms of Box Office collections. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer has done modest business, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie is doing well.

The movie, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - often hailed as the greatest soldier of independent India, was made with 55 crore. Ranbir Kapoor’s action-drama, on the other hand, was made with a much highest budget of 100 crore.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.