Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has accumulated an impressive ₹53.8 crore worldwide collection over its first eight days at the box office on December 8, 2023, according to Sacnilk's data.

The film has earned a commendable ₹45.8 crore over eight days in India. Sam Bahadur is produced by RSVP Movies with a budget of ₹55 crore. The movie is likely to break-even on Day 9, as per the ongoing trends. On the eighth day, the movie collected ₹3.28 crore, maintaining the seventh-day trajectory.

The movie was released at a modest ₹6.25 crore on its opening day. On the seventh day, the film collected around ₹3.03 crore.

As the film's net collection rose to ₹9 crore on its second day, its collections experienced a significant rise of 44 per cent.

With net collections falling by 66.02 per cent to ₹3.03 crore on Thursday, the Meghna Gulzar directorial saw a notable dip in earnings. It has consistently earned the same amount daily since then, reflecting a steady interest in the biopic.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office Both films were released on the same day; Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is being pitted against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in terms of Box Office collections. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has done modest business, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie is creating a buzz in the masses.

The movie is a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - often hailed as the greatest soldier of independent India and was made with ₹55 crore. Ranbir Kapoor's action drama, on the other hand, was made with a much higher budget of ₹100 crore.

