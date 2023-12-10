comScore
Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s movie mints ₹58 crore, turns profitable with massive jump

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s movie saw a massive jump on the second Saturday.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's movie has turned profitable (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)Premium
Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's movie has turned profitable (Screengrab from YouTube/RSVP Movies)

Bollywood biopic 'Sam Bahadur' has made a significant impact at the Box Office. Released on December 1, Vicky Kaushal’s film has managed to amass a substantial Rs. 49.87 crore net in India. The film's worldwide gross stands at an impressive Rs. 58 crore, with Rs. 8 crore coming from overseas markets and 50 crore from India.

The film's opening week proved strong, with the collection standing at Rs. 38.8 crore. The movie maintained a steady pace in its second week, overcoming the usual drop in collections that films typically experience after the first weekend. 

The second Friday saw a collection of Rs. 3.5 crore, marking a 16.67% increase from the previous day. On the second Saturday, it saw a massive jump from the previous day and minted 6.75 crore.

'Sam Bahadur', the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - often termed as India’s greatest soldier, opened with a promising Rs. 6.25 crore on its first day and witnessed a notable jump on the weekend, collecting Rs. 9 crore and Rs. 10.3 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. 

Despite a significant drop on the first Monday, the film's collections stabilised over the weekdays, demonstrating the audience's sustained interest.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office

Sam Bahadur is being compared with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in terms of their Box Office collections because the movies were released on the same day. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has managed to turn profitable as Meghna Gulzar’s directorial was made with 55 crore.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie, on the other hand, has minted 600 crore. It is now the most successful movie in Ranbir Kapoor’s career. It has surpassed Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which minted 588.50 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 10 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST
