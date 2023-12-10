Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s movie mints ₹58 crore, turns profitable with massive jump
Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s movie saw a massive jump on the second Saturday.
Bollywood biopic 'Sam Bahadur' has made a significant impact at the Box Office. Released on December 1, Vicky Kaushal’s film has managed to amass a substantial Rs. 49.87 crore net in India. The film's worldwide gross stands at an impressive Rs. 58 crore, with Rs. 8 crore coming from overseas markets and ₹50 crore from India.