Bollywood biopic 'Sam Bahadur' has made a significant impact at the Box Office. Released on December 1, Vicky Kaushal's film has managed to amass a substantial Rs. 49.87 crore net in India. The film's worldwide gross stands at an impressive Rs. 58 crore, with Rs. 8 crore coming from overseas markets and ₹50 crore from India.

Also Read: Dunki trailer released: Shah Rukh Khan's fans react The film's opening week proved strong, with the collection standing at Rs. 38.8 crore. The movie maintained a steady pace in its second week, overcoming the usual drop in collections that films typically experience after the first weekend.

The second Friday saw a collection of Rs. 3.5 crore, marking a 16.67% increase from the previous day. On the second Saturday, it saw a massive jump from the previous day and minted ₹6.75 crore.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan on Fighter teaser: More beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone… 'Sam Bahadur', the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - often termed as India's greatest soldier, opened with a promising Rs. 6.25 crore on its first day and witnessed a notable jump on the weekend, collecting Rs. 9 crore and Rs. 10.3 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Despite a significant drop on the first Monday, the film's collections stabilised over the weekdays, demonstrating the audience's sustained interest.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office Sam Bahadur is being compared with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in terms of their Box Office collections because the movies were released on the same day. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has managed to turn profitable as Meghna Gulzar's directorial was made with ₹55 crore.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie, on the other hand, has minted ₹600 crore. It is now the most successful movie in Ranbir Kapoor’s career. It has surpassed Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which minted ₹588.50 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

