Sam Bahadur teaser released: Vicky Kaushal shines as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Bollywood movies have been inspired by biopics and from time to time films have hit the silver screen. Be it Sardar Udham Singh, Major, Shershaah, Shaurya, Omerta, Soorma, M.S. Dhoni, Neerja, Manto, Pan Singh Tomar, Aligarh, Manjhi, Super 30, Jersey, and so on, these movies have depicted the real lives of characters that have played an important role in our lives.

Now a new biopic is soon going to hit the silver screen, where a cinema lover can live and experience the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, played by none other than Uri fame Vicky Kaushal.

The teaser of the film based on Sam Manekshaw's life, titled Sam Bahadur, was released on 13 Friday, with Vicky in the lead role. Known to bring the fearless patriot, it will be interesting to see how Vicky portrays the first Field Marshal of India - Sam Manekshaw's story to life, who is remembered as the 1971 war hero.

"Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai ( For a soldier, his uniform and his honor are more valuable than his life and for the respect of his uniform, a soldier can give up his life too)," the movie lead actor says in the teaser, motivating the soldiers.

Apart from Vicky, the teaser also shows glimpses of Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the movie, Jawan's supporting actor – Sanya Malhotra – could be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo, while Fatima Sana Shaikh stars as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Here's the teaser of Sam Bahadur:

Sharing the teaser of social media, the film's lead actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Zindagi unki, ithaas humara (his life, our history). Sam Bahdur Teaser out now. In cinemas 1.12.2023."

Here's the Instagram post:

The teaser has also been shared on social media by trade analyst Taran Adarsh