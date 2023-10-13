Sam Bahadur teaser released: Vicky Kaushal shines as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated to release on 1 December, 2023, clashing with much awaited Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office.
Bollywood movies have been inspired by biopics and from time to time films have hit the silver screen. Be it Sardar Udham Singh, Major, Shershaah, Shaurya, Omerta, Soorma, M.S. Dhoni, Neerja, Manto, Pan Singh Tomar, Aligarh, Manjhi, Super 30, Jersey, and so on, these movies have depicted the real lives of characters that have played an important role in our lives.
As per reports, this is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. Prior to this, Vicky worked in Gulzar's 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit.
