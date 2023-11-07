Sam Bahadur trailer out, fans find Vicky Kaushal’s performance outstanding

Makers of the much-awaited period film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the film ‘Sam Bahadur’

Makers of the much-awaited period film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the film "Sam Bahadur."

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal released the trailer video.

Sharing the trailer, he posted, "To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw."

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ to release on 1 December 2023 Earlier on Monday, taking to Instagram, Vicky wrote along with a new poster of “Sam Bahadur", “This is the story about the man, who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer out tomorrow! Sam Bahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023." In the new poster, Vicky can be seen wearing an Army uniform and walking near his soldiers, who are standing in a line.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister.

At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivers a powerful dialogue and says, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

Also Read | After Rashmika Mandanna's fake video, Katrina Kaif's morphed picture goes viral The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. The biopicis written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava and Meghna Gulzar, and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies. “Sam Bahadur" will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starter “Animal".

Soon after Vicky posted the trailer on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Met Gen Sam Manekshaw.. when he came on a visit to the cantonment where my Dad was posted. I was a kid and he was THE Sam Bahadur post 1971 war and all . As really a young kid... What I do remember is the buzz before his staff cars even stopped. And then despite his small stature it seemed he was towering over others. And from 2 and half feet tall child ... He brought smile to my the moment he met , shook my hand , and said something utterly charming...that had me smiling all day long. All that has come back when I see you in the trailer, the mannerism and more than that becoming him. Eagerly waiting to see the film about a gentleman and an officer !!" wrote a fan.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video goes viral; prompts criticism from Big B, IT Minister. All you need to know "This gives me goosebumps, wow," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Amazing Trailer Vicky Pajji. Big Salute To You Wahe Guru Always Bless With Lot's Of Love And Blessings."

Looking awesome@vickykaushal09👏❤️ Can’t wait to see this on the big screen…

So proud of you , the way you carried this role is just commendable . Sam Bahadur must be proud✨🤍

All awards 2024 winner🏆 including National Award🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥 what a wow !!! Gives me so much joy to see a film like this based on the Indian army .. sammm

