On the first day at the box office, Vicky Kaushal's latest film "Sam Bahadur" encounters a fierce rivalry with Ranbir Kapoor's “Animal."

Notably, “Animal" and “Sam Bahadur" were launched on December 1. "Sam Bahadur" delves into the life of the inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Maneksh Taran Adarsh said in a post on X, “Sam Bahadur Fri / Day 1 at national chains… Update: 7 pm. PVRInox: ₹ 2.80 cr. Cinepolis: ₹ 60 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.40 cr."

Meanwhile, as per sacnilk.com, Meghna Gulzar's directorial has garnered ₹5.50 crore on its debut in India. It's worth highlighting that this figure significantly trails behind the remarkable ₹60 crore amassed by “Animal" on its opening day.

As per the box office report platform, the Hindi version of "Sam Bahadur" recorded an overall occupancy rate of 29.18% on Friday.

Meanwhile, “Animal" garnered an impressive ₹61 crore on its day of release, according to Sacnilk.

“Regarding the film's opening day box office earnings and audience turnout, the Hindi version amassed more than ₹50.50 crore, with the Telugu version securing ₹10 crore," the report said.

As per the Sacnilk report, “Animal" achieved an overall Hindi occupancy of 62.47% on Friday.

Furthermore, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on the social media platform X, about the film.

