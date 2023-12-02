On the first day at the box office, Vicky Kaushal's latest film "Sam Bahadur" encounters a fierce rivalry with Ranbir Kapoor's “Animal." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, “Animal" and “Sam Bahadur" were launched on December 1.

"Sam Bahadur" delves into the life of the inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Maneksh

Taran Adarsh said in a post on X, “Sam Bahadur Fri / Day 1 at national chains… Update: 7 pm. PVRInox: ₹ 2.80 cr. Cinepolis: ₹ 60 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.40 cr."

Meanwhile, as per sacnilk.com, Meghna Gulzar's directorial has garnered ₹5.50 crore on its debut in India. It's worth highlighting that this figure significantly trails behind the remarkable ₹60 crore amassed by "Animal" on its opening day.

As per the box office report platform, the Hindi version of "Sam Bahadur" recorded an overall occupancy rate of 29.18% on Friday.

Meanwhile, “Animal" garnered an impressive ₹61 crore on its day of release, according to Sacnilk.

"Regarding the film's opening day box office earnings and audience turnout, the Hindi version amassed more than ₹50.50 crore, with the Telugu version securing ₹10 crore," the report said.

As per the Sacnilk report, “Animal" achieved an overall Hindi occupancy of 62.47% on Friday.

Furthermore, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on the social media platform X, about the film.

Despite earning praise for its entertainment value, Ranbir Kapoor's “Animal" is receiving criticism for its graphic scenes and the depiction of Rashmika Mandanna's character.

The controversial theme of the movie has been a topic of extensive discussion since the unveiling of its initial teaser.

Furthermore, audiences are praising Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. A user wrote, “Going solid till now," adding, “The film uses strict strong dialogues over loud battle scenes. Going tight. Need exactly a similar second half… if not stronger."

Another user Nishit Shaw wrote that Sam Bahadur getting excellent reviews from the general audience.

Apart from Vicky, the teaser also shows glimpses of Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the movie, Jawan's supporting actor – Sanya Malhotra – could be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo, while Fatima Sana Shaikh stars as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

