Samantha Ruth Prabhu to be seen in Amazon Prime Video original with Varun Dhawan
The untitled show will mark Dhawan’s streaming debut, while Prabhu has starred in Prime Video’s The Family Man earlier
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian instalment of spy thriller Citadel for Amazon Prime Video led by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who will serve as showrunners and directors of the series. Written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK, the untitled show, will mark Dhawan’s streaming debut. Prabhu has starred in Prime Video’s The Family Man earlier.
