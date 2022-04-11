Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take the new trend of southern movies seeking wide pan-India releases ahead with her new film Yashoda that will hit screens on 12 August in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada along with the original Telugu version.

The science fiction film has been written and directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Among Hindi-speaking audiences, Prabhu is known for Amazon Prime Video original The Family Man.

To be sure, southern language films are fast taking to wide releases in north Indian markets, cashing in on the success of recent hits like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Both Telugu and Tamil film industries outdid Bollywood in 2021, partly because big-ticket Hindi films started releasing only by November as theatres were closed because of the pandemic. According to trade experts, Telugu cinema led the pecking order with box office collections of Rs. 1,200 crore in 2021, followed by the Tamil film industry at Rs. 800 crore and Hindi at Rs. 700 crore. Ticketing site BookMyShow stated that Telugu and Tamil movies, together, accounted for almost 50% of total tickets sold on the platform last year. In a normal year, Hindi films usually generate 60% of the box office collections.

Unlike Bollywood, which makes films in a language accessed by more people, regional cinema has, over the years, been inherently aware of being restricted to the home market. Regional filmmakers, therefore, know they can’t afford to be niche—the films have to work at the lowest common denominator level, even at the smallest of villages in their home state. Having saturated home audiences, the regional actors and filmmakers are now eyeing newer markets and making bigger films. But the southern stars are clear—they want to be part of mass films and come across as authentic.

