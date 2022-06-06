The historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ which was made at a budget of ₹175 crore, has collected ₹10.70 crore on Day 1. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie did a business of ₹12.60 crore and ₹16.10 crore at the box office, taking its 3 day total to ₹39.40 crore
Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’—released last week—with a better opening than most other recently released Hindi movies is now showing a tepid response from the audience and critics alike. The historical action drama has collected over ₹39 crore at the domestic box office in its first weekend. It has earned ₹10.70 cr on the opening day.
Samrat Prithviraj, directed by noted writer-filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, also features Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood has continued to remain underwhelming over its opening weekend.
The film also marks the acting debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.
The historical action film, which was released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, had an earning of ₹10.70 cr on the opening day.
Yash Raj Films in a statement said the historical drama "Samrat Prithviraj" which was made at a budget of ₹175 crore, has collected ₹10.70 crore on day one. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie did a business of ₹12.60 crore and ₹16.10 crore at the box office, taking its three day total to ₹39.40 crore net, the Yash Raj Films added.
Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said he is happy with the response to the movie.
Dwivedi in a statement said, "We have always felt that a film like Samrat Prithviraj will make every Indian proud and I'm hopeful that this strong weekend will propel more and more people to come to the theatres and witness the life of India's glorious historical hero Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen! We tried to create a visual spectacle befitting the heroics of the mighty king and I'm happy with how the start of the film has been at the box office.
The film is based on the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. In the film, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chillar is acting as Princess Sanyogita, daughter of Jaichand, the King of Kannauj.
The film has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.