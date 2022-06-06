Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Samrat Prithviraj box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints over 39 cr in its first weekend

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints over 39 cr in its first weekend

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was released in India on 3 June
05:57 PM IST

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’—released last week—with a better opening than most other recently released Hindi movies is now showing a tepid response from the audience and critics alike. The historical action drama has collected over 39 crore at the domestic box office in its first weekend. It has earned 10.70 cr on the opening day.

Samrat Prithviraj, directed by noted writer-filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, also features Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood has continued to remain underwhelming over its opening weekend. 

The film also marks the acting debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

The historical action film, which was released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, had an earning of 10.70 cr on the opening day.

Yash Raj Films in a statement said the historical drama "Samrat Prithviraj" which was made at a budget of 175 crore, has collected 10.70 crore on day one. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie did a business of 12.60 crore and 16.10 crore at the box office, taking its three day total to 39.40 crore net, the  Yash Raj Films added.

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said he is happy with the response to the movie.

Dwivedi in a statement said, "We have always felt that a film like Samrat Prithviraj will make every Indian proud and I'm hopeful that this strong weekend will propel more and more people to come to the theatres and witness the life of India's glorious historical hero Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen! We tried to create a visual spectacle befitting the heroics of the mighty king and I'm happy with how the start of the film has been at the box office.

The film is based on the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. In the film, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chillar is acting as Princess Sanyogita, daughter of Jaichand, the King of Kannauj.

The film has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.