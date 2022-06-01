The film is caste neutral, according to the statement made on behalf of Yash Raj Films, and there is no indication of Samrat Prithviraj belonging to either the Rajput or Gurjar communities. The film is solely dedicated to praising Samrat Prithviraj, an Indian warrior and monarch. On June 1, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition against the film "Samrat Prithviraj," which is planned to be released on June 3.