Samrat Prithviraj wrongly portrayed as Rajput in Akshay Kumar movie? Yash Raj Films says this
A petition against Yash Raj Films' 'Samrat Prithviraj', starring Akshay Kumar, was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on June 1.
There has been a legal battle going on over the portrayal of Samrat Prithviraj in the upcoming Akshay Kumar movie, produced by Yash Raj Films. Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangthan filed a petition against Yash Raj Films, producers Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. The organisation alleges that the historical figure has wrongly been shown as a Rajput while, in fact, Samrat Prithviraj belonged to the Gurjar community.
The film is caste neutral, according to the statement made on behalf of Yash Raj Films, and there is no indication of Samrat Prithviraj belonging to either the Rajput or Gurjar communities. The film is solely dedicated to praising Samrat Prithviraj, an Indian warrior and monarch. On June 1, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition against the film "Samrat Prithviraj," which is planned to be released on June 3.
“The film is caste neutral and the intention is to showcase the titular character as an Indian King. There is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centred on glorifying the Indian warrior and king - Samrat Prithviraj," the producers' counsel made the statement.
After hearing the submissions of Yash Raj Films' counsel for the maker of the Akshay Kumar starrer, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta dismissed the petition. Advocate Abhishek Malhotra, Naomi Chandra, and Sanya Dua of Law Practice represented the film's creators in court.
According to reports, the cast and crew of the upcoming historical action film 'Samrat Prithviraj' will have a special screening in Lucknow on June 2 for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to a press release, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar (the heroine of the movie) and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi will also attend the screening with the CM.
(With agency inputs)