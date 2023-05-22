Sony bats for tennis, ropes in Sania Mirza as its ambassador1 min read 22 May 2023, 11:09 PM IST
The broadcaster has roped in Sania Mirza as tennis ambassador, to not just promote the game and the Sony Sports Network but also be seen as an expert panellist on the network’s show Extraaa Serve across the tournaments, starting in Roland-Garros on 28 May.
MUMBAI : With media rights to three out of the four tennis grand slams —the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, along with the Davis Cup— Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) wants to promote its sports network as the ‘Home of Tennis’ in India.
