Sanjay Dutt to star in Punjabi film as actors look beyond home markets

Sanjay Dutt to star in Punjabi film as actors look beyond home markets1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:51 AM IST
While south Indian actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna have been seen in Hindi films, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone have worked in what are primarily Telugu language films.
New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a new Punjabi language film titled Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi to be directed by and co-starring Gippy Grewal. He joins the list of actors who are looking beyond catering to audiences in their home markets alone.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message