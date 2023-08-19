Sanjay Dutt to star in Punjabi film as actors look beyond home markets

While south Indian actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna have been seen in Hindi films, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone have worked in what are primarily Telugu language films.

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a new Punjabi language film titled Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi to be directed by and co-starring Gippy Grewal. He joins the list of actors who are looking beyond catering to audiences in their home markets alone.

The past few months have seen several actors breach linguistic and geographical borders to debut in films not in their native tongues.

While south Indian actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna have been seen in Hindi films, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone have worked in what are primarily Telugu language films. The transition is part of the move to create films for pan-India audiences made either by Bollywood or regional film studios but to be released in multiple dubbed languages for reach across markets. Akshay Kumar too will be seen in a Marathi movie called Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

While Hindi film actors have realised the appeal of large-scale regional language films, actors from other industries are also keen to look beyond their core base. Prabhas's Adipurush and a film with Padukone called Kalki 2898 AD, and Deverakonda's Liger produced by Karan Johar are a few titles that have seen or will see actors crossing over to other languages.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise had shown the way for Telugu and Tamil films to penetrate into the Hindi heartland including small towns in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and more recent films have built on the trend. Released late December 2021, the dubbed Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, had made over Rs. 100 crore, with Maharashtra and Gujarat driving the business. This was Arjun’s first release in the Hindi market and had released without any marketing or promotional buzz.