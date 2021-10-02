NEW DELHI: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt will arrive in cinemas on 6 January, the makers have confirmed. The film is loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The nod from the Maharashtra government for reopening of cinemas 22 October onwards has brought a spate of announcements from Bollywood producers, who are looking to cash in on the upcoming festive quarter and the period thereafter.

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi that will clash Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Annatthe as well as Marvel’s superhero film Eternals on the Diwali weekend. Other holidays like Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will be big for regional movie industries like in the south and West Bengal besides seeing some big-ticket Hollywood titles that could further aid recovery. Usually, the last quarter of the year can bring in box office collections of over Rs1,000 crore with Diwali alone contributing Rs. 200 crore.

Further, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 has been scheduled for 26 November and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, for 10 December.

Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey will release on 31 December, a week after Christmas which has been locked by another sports drama ’83. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will clash with Telugu star Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa: The Rise- Part One. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha that was earlier slated for Christmas, has been pushed to February.

As far as next year goes, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey has been slated for 4 March, 2022 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 for 6 May. Nadiadwala’s romantic film Tadap had announced a 3rd December arrival this year.

Horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu has been scheduled for 25 March, 2022, Ajay Devgn directed Mayday featuring him along with Amitabh Bachchan on 29 April while Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan and Prabhas’ Adipurush will clash for the Independence Day weekend on 11 August.

