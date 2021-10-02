Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on 6 January

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on 6 January

Premium
Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt will arrive in cinemas on 6 January,(Photo: Twitter @taran_adarsh)
2 min read . 11:08 AM IST Lata Jha

  • All eyes are on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi that will clash with Rajinikanth’s Annatthe as well as Marvel’s superhero film Eternals on the Diwali weekend. Other holidays like Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will be big for regional movie industries

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt will arrive in cinemas on 6 January, the makers have confirmed. The film is loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

NEW DELHI: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt will arrive in cinemas on 6 January, the makers have confirmed. The film is loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The nod from the Maharashtra government for reopening of cinemas 22 October onwards has brought a spate of announcements from Bollywood producers, who are looking to cash in on the upcoming festive quarter and the period thereafter.

The nod from the Maharashtra government for reopening of cinemas 22 October onwards has brought a spate of announcements from Bollywood producers, who are looking to cash in on the upcoming festive quarter and the period thereafter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi that will clash Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Annatthe as well as Marvel’s superhero film Eternals on the Diwali weekend. Other holidays like Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will be big for regional movie industries like in the south and West Bengal besides seeing some big-ticket Hollywood titles that could further aid recovery. Usually, the last quarter of the year can bring in box office collections of over Rs1,000 crore with Diwali alone contributing Rs. 200 crore.

Further, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 has been scheduled for 26 November and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, for 10 December.

Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey will release on 31 December, a week after Christmas which has been locked by another sports drama ’83. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will clash with Telugu star Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa: The Rise- Part One. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha that was earlier slated for Christmas, has been pushed to February.

As far as next year goes, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey has been slated for 4 March, 2022 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 for 6 May. Nadiadwala’s romantic film Tadap had announced a 3rd December arrival this year.

Horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu has been scheduled for 25 March, 2022, Ajay Devgn directed Mayday featuring him along with Amitabh Bachchan on 29 April while Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan and Prabhas’ Adipurush will clash for the Independence Day weekend on 11 August.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex ends 361 pts lower; Bajaj Finserv & Maruti S ...

Premium

Why home loans are not bringing cheer to banks

Premium

After a little cheer, investment mood weakened in Sep q ...

Premium

Out of cash by month-end? Here's how to fix it

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!