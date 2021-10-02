Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on 6 January

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi that will clash Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Annatthe as well as Marvel’s superhero film Eternals on the Diwali weekend. Other holidays like Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will be big for regional movie industries like in the south and West Bengal besides seeing some big-ticket Hollywood titles that could further aid recovery. Usually, the last quarter of the year can bring in box office collections of over Rs1,000 crore with Diwali alone contributing Rs. 200 crore.

