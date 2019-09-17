NEW DELHI : The occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday saw the announcement of a new film titled Mann Bairagi on the leader to be co-produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the development in a tweet.

“A special film on a special person by a special filmmaker on this special day. The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s Mann Bairagi, an untold story of our PM, directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy," Pillai tweeted.

A special film on a special person by a special filmmaker on this special day. The 1st look of #SanjayLeelaBhansali & #MahaveerJain's #MannBairagi, an untold story of our PM, directed by #SsanjayTripaathy.#HappyBdayPMModiji pic.twitter.com/2m2P0mSaX0 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 17, 2019

The cast or other details about the project have not been disclosed yet. Bhansali and Jain have earlier collaborated on romantic drama Malaal that released this July.

To be sure, a biopic on the PM titled PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi hit screens this May. Oberoi meanwhile has announced a film on the Balakot attacks carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan and the disputed region of Kashmir this February.

The new Modi film has added to the long list of political biopics and nationalist narratives currently catching on with the Indian youth that industry experts say is more vocal about its patriotic sentiment than previous generations. In fact the recent Mood of the Nation survey by Karvy Insights and India Today, where 71% of the respondents rated PM Modi’s performance as “good" and “outstanding", also found that a significant 23% respondents believed that it was the Balakot sir strike and the campaign of nationalism that brought NDA back in greater numbers.

In the run-up to the polls earlier this year, a string of biopics on famous politicians were lined up for release. The subjects included Manmohan Singh (The Accidental Prime Minister), Bal Thackeray (Thackeray) and N.T Rama Rao (NTR Kathanayakudu).