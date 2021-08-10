NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will collaborate with American streaming service Netflix for a web show titled Heeramandi. Set in pre-Independent India, the series will explore stories of courtesans in the red-light district. Bhansali, whose last film Padmaavat, was mired in controversy, is known for larger-than-life spectacles and period dramas such as Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Devdas, among others. His upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt and is based on the true story of a sex worker running a brothel in Mumbai in the 1960s.

“Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it," Bhansali said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, referred to Bhansali’s emotionally charged storytelling and magnificent sets as traits of his brand of cinema. “We are beyond excited to bring his extraordinary creative vision to storytelling on Netflix," she said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Netflix had announced more than 40 Indian originals for 2021, saying that it was looking to expand its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 across languages and genres, without disclosing investment figures. Besides extensive local language programming, the service is also trying to penetrate the country with low price plans.

To be sure, video streaming services are now looking at upping investments and launching large-scale shows as they penetrate deep into the country and families congregate to watch web content, often on large TV screens. Applause Entertainment is making Rudra-The Edge of Darkness for Disney+ Hotstar starring Ajay Devgn while Amazon Prime Video has shows lined up with Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor. Media experts see the spectacle genre gaining ground on OTT especially as big stars recognise its relevance at a time when film releases are expected to go slow. Many of these shows could cost up to Rs. 200 crore.

