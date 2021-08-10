Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate with Netflix for web series

To be sure, video streaming services are now looking at upping investments and launching large-scale shows as they penetrate deep into the country and families congregate to watch web content, often on large TV screens. Applause Entertainment is making Rudra-The Edge of Darkness for Disney+ Hotstar starring Ajay Devgn while Amazon Prime Video has shows lined up with Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor. Media experts see the spectacle genre gaining ground on OTT especially as big stars recognise its relevance at a time when film releases are expected to go slow. Many of these shows could cost up to Rs. 200 crore.