Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC CEO; Ishan Chatterjee to head sports at JioStar

Mumbai: In a major leadership shake-up in the world of cricket and sports media, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday appointed Sanjog Gupta, CEO - sports & live experiences at JioStar, as its next chief executive, effective immediately. Following his exit, JioStar has internally announced that Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer – sports revenue, SMB & creator monetisation, will head the merged entity’s sprawling sports business across TV and digital.

Gupta’s appointment as ICC CEO marks a rare transition of an Indian media executive to the top job at global cricket’s governing body, as it looks to expand internationally and cement its place at the Olympics. He will be the seventh CEO of the ICC and succeeds Geoff Allardice.

The ICC said Gupta’s selection followed a global search that attracted more than 2,500 applicants from 25 countries. A shortlist of 12 was drawn up and evaluated by a nominations committee led by ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja and others, before being unanimously recommended to and approved by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

‘Fan-first, tech-forward vision’ “It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth,” Gupta said in a statement issued by the ICC. “Cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology adoption could act as force multipliers for the movement.”

Jay Shah, who recently took over as ICC Chairman, said Gupta’s “deep understanding of the global sports and media landscape” and “curiosity about the cricket fan’s perspective” made him the standout choice. “Our goal is to move beyond traditional boundaries and establish cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics, growing its expanse across the world and deepening its roots in its core markets,” Shah added.

Gupta joined Star India in 2010 and rose through the ranks in content and strategy, eventually taking charge of its sports business in 2020. Following the Viacom18-Disney merger in 2024, he was made CEO - sports at JioStar, where he led a portfolio including IPL, ICC events, Pro Kabaddi, and global properties such as Wimbledon and the English Premier League.

Over the past decade, Gupta has played a key role in reshaping the Indian sports viewing experience through multi-language, digital-first, and women-centric programming, while also scaling the commercial value of properties like IPL and ISL. His role in crafting narrative-led coverage and expanding regional reach has often been cited as a case study in sports broadcasting.

A commercial pivot at JioStar JioStar is aggressively pursuing its ambition to become India’s largest sports media powerhouse. The company has invested more than $500 million over the years into digital technology, and owns key properties including IPL, ICC events, BCCI matches, Wimbledon, and more.

To fill that gap, the company has elevated Ishan Chatterjee, a former YouTube India head who joined JioStar in 2024, to lead monetisation and ad innovation. Executives said his expanded role includes end-to-end oversight of the sports vertical, including strategy, rights acquisition, revenue, partnerships, and viewer experience across both JioHotstar and Star Sports.

Chatterjee’s rise signals a strategic shift toward outcome-driven commercialisation, with an emphasis on data, measurement, and platform-led monetisation. At JioStar, he has already overseen a number of initiatives during IPL 2025, including third-party audience measurement via Nielsen, AI-led audience segmentation and engagement, advertiser packages tailored for SMEs and regional markets and creative ad formats blending storytelling and performance marketing.

“The idea is to unify TV and digital sports with a clear focus on revenue and advertiser ROI,” said a senior executive familiar with the internal development. “Ishan’s appointment signals a new chapter of business-first, fan-connected sport at JioStar.”

Chatterjee has previously worked across Google’s APAC and EMEA businesses, and his consumer-tech pedigree is expected to help JioStar sharpen its sports product across connected TV, mobile, and app-based experiences.

Implications for global cricket Gupta’s move to the ICC is being seen as another sign of India’s growing influence in global cricket administration. While the ICC is officially headquartered in Dubai, the India's commercial heft has shaped its recent strategy, especially with India hosting marquee tournaments and pushing for cricket’s expansion into the Olympics and US market.

Gupta is expected to prioritise Olympic alignment, women's cricket, tech innovation, and emerging market growth. His media background could also signal a reimagining of how ICC content is packaged and distributed globally, particularly in the streaming era.