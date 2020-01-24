Sanju Menon appointed Publicis Ambience, Publicis Beehive new COO

NEW DELHI : Publicis Worldwide India on Friday announced the appointment of Sanju Menon as chief operating officer of Publicis Ambience and Publicis Beehive. He takes over the reins from Paritosh Srivastava, who was elevated to the role of managing director of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Menon will be responsible for driving the growth agenda while also providing fresh thinking and impetus to a host of brands under Publicis Ambience & Publicis Beehive.

Having assumed charge from 2 January, Menon will report to Srija Chatterjee, managing director Publicis Worldwide, India.

“It’s been an emotional ride these past few days as one of our most dependable faces departs to take on a larger role at the Groupe level. But that’s an exciting journey to undertake and Paritosh deserves every bit of the success that has come his way. I’d like to thank Paritosh for setting up steady and solid-looking agencies under Publicis Ambience & Publicis Beehive. At the same time, I’d like to welcome Sanju to the Publicis Worldwide family and can vouch for his credibility as one of the most exciting talents to watch out for," said Chatterjee.

Menon joins Publicis Worldwide from Leo Burnett India where his last role was as executive vice president managing the entire Bajaj portfolio for the agency. He has been with Leo Burnett since 2015 having joined the agency from Rediffusion Kolkata where he worked as the branch head. He started his advertising career with SN Design in 2005 and a year later joined Bates 141 as brand executive.

On his new role Menon said, “The last five years at Leo Burnett have been very rewarding. I will cherish the association. From the outside, I have seen that Publicis Worldwide has fantastic talents and long-standing relationships with brands that are trusted, loved, and have enormous potential. Equipped with the Publicis Groupe’s ‘Power of One’ philosophy and with the trust of our partners, I look forward to working with Srija and her talented team on building effective and innovative solutions that will make Publicis Worldwide more agile, and a powerhouse within the group."

Share Via