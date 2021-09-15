NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Sansad TV , the entity formed by merging Lok Sabha TV (LSTV) and Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV), on Wednesday. Calling the media an important means to strengthen the spirit of democracy and the voice of people, he congratulated the team, led by chief executive officer Ravi Capoor, that was responsible for bringing the project to fruition. Sansad TV programming will touch upon functioning of the Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes and policies, history and culture of India and issues of interest to the common man.

“In these fast-changing times of the 21st century, the role of information and broadcasting platforms, such as media and television is also changing. I hope we will make a similar new beginning with Sansad TV that will be equipped with the latest technology and have wide reach among people," Modi said adding that the channel, that will screen shows on the functioning of the Parliament, shall be present across social media and OTT platforms and also have its own app. That the launch coincided with the International Day of Democracy that falls on 15 September, made for a joyous occasion, Modi said, calling India ‘the mother of democracy.’

The prime minister also said that media could play an important role in the ongoing celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence. “There could be documentaries made on the Freedom Movement and the years of Independence, newspapers could take information around Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (an initiative of the government to commemorate the completion of 75 years) to people while digital media could hold quizzes," he said.

Sansad TV, that has programmes planned on similar lines, should pick shows that appeal to the youth and focus on diverse languages to appeal to them, he added.

Besides speeches and debates in Parliament, if issues of common interest are presented in an interesting package, it will bring to light the work of leaders and also inspire others, the PM said. If the content manages to connect with people, it will draw viewers, he said.

“I hope there are shows centered on the duty of citizens towards the country and also on ground-level work such as that being done in Gram Panchayats," Modi said.

Last November, the government had proposed to merge Lok Sabha Television (LSTV) and Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV), into a single entity called Sansad TV, with the twin purpose of centralizing activities and cutting costs.

