Sansad TV launched, PM Modi calls for media to strengthen spirit of democracy

“In these fast-changing times of the 21st century, the role of information and broadcasting platforms, such as media and television is also changing. I hope we will make a similar new beginning with Sansad TV that will be equipped with the latest technology and have wide reach among people," Modi said adding that the channel, that will screen shows on the functioning of the Parliament, shall be present across social media and OTT platforms and also have its own app. That the launch coincided with the International Day of Democracy that falls on 15 September, made for a joyous occasion, Modi said, calling India ‘the mother of democracy.’

