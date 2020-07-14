Sara Ali Khan tests negative after driver found Covid-19 positive

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has said that her driver has tested positive for coronavirus. However, the actress, her family and other staff members have tested negative for Covid-19. The 'Kedarnath' actress shared a note to inform her followers on Instagram.

"I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone," Sara wrote on Instagram.

View Full Image Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday said her driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes days after megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor-son Abhishek, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While Amitabh and Abhishek are currently at Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya are quarantined at home.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has risen to 70 per cent now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Mumbai reported 1,174 new cases on Monday and 47 deaths, taking the total case count to 93,894 and fatalities to 5,332





