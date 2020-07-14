Sara Ali Khan tests negative after driver found Covid-19 positive

"I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone," Sara wrote on Instagram.