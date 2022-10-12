Sara Ali Khan to star in Amazon Prime Video thriller1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 10:29 AM IST
Khan will make her digital debut with a thriller called Ae Watan Mere Watan produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.
NEW DEDLHI: Sara Ali Khan will make her digital debut with a thriller called Ae Watan Mere Watan produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video.