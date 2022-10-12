NEW DEDLHI: Sara Ali Khan will make her digital debut with a thriller called Ae Watan Mere Watan produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video.

Over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms are increasingly relying on the innate urge of Bollywood A-listers to find an audience and reach out to the masses, to expand their subscriber base, said media experts.

Shows featuring top stars draw audiences from places beyond the metros, much like the cinemas, and with the successful debuts of Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit on streaming platforms it is good news for the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar, who are set to make their OTT debuts, they added.

While Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has been the most watched show on Hotstar for its subscription video-on-demand offering, Dixit’s The Fame Game is the second most watched Hindi web series on Netflix. Khan’s Radhe got 8.9 million views in the opening weekend in India.

Along with Radhe, Zee5 saw traction for Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket, State of Siege starring Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas, beside Tamil star Ajith’s Valimai,that premiered soon after its theatrical release.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka, too, did well, featuring in the top 10 global list for non-English movies for weeks on Netflix, and was in the top 10 in more than 10 countries. Tovino Thomas’ superhero flick Minnal Murali was in the top 10 films across 30 countries on Netflix, including Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. It had featured in the global top 10 list for non-English films on Netflix for four weeks and has been watched for over 25 million hours since its release.