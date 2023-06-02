Home/ Industry / Media/  Sara Ali Khan will continue visiting temples no matter what people say; here’s why
Actress Sara Ali Khan responded to inquiries about internet trolling following her visit to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. She emphasised her dedication to her profession and her commitment to serving the public. While she takes her work seriously, works for the people and wishes for people to appreciate her work, she has made it clear that her personal beliefs are a separate issue altogether.

Sara Ali Khan mentioned her intention to visit Ajmer Sharif, Bangla Sahib or Mahakal with equal devotion, highlighting that she would continue these visits regardless of any criticism she might receive. She expressed her indifference towards people's opinions. 

According to her, public opinion on such matters doesn't affect her and what matters most to her is the positive energy she feels at these places, as she firmly believes in the power of energy.

“I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy." ANI quoted the actress as saying.

Meanwhile, Sara’s co-actor Vicky Kaushal spoke in her defence that legitimate media houses should not pay attention to trolls. He went on to give an example of him being abused on the street. Instead of asking him why he was abused, people should ask the abuser why they did so. Vicky requested for a change of stance for such matters.

Sara made a visit to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain recently. A video capturing her presence inside the temple surfaced online, showcasing Sara engrossed in prayer alongside fellow devotees.

Dressed in an elegant pink ethnic attire, the actor respectfully interacted with the temple priests during the sacred ritual. Prior to her Ujjain visit, Sara also paid her respects at a temple in Lucknow. Currently,

Sara, along with actor Vicky Kaushal, is actively touring different parts of the country to promote their upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has been released on June 2.

Updated: 02 Jun 2023, 11:53 AM IST
