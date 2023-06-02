Sara Ali Khan will continue visiting temples no matter what people say; here’s why2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan recently visited Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.
Actress Sara Ali Khan responded to inquiries about internet trolling following her visit to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. She emphasised her dedication to her profession and her commitment to serving the public. While she takes her work seriously, works for the people and wishes for people to appreciate her work, she has made it clear that her personal beliefs are a separate issue altogether.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×